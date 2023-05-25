GENDER diversity on sporting clubs' committees and boards will be scrutinised by Albury Council as part of a new strategy.
Councillor Ashley Edwards had a sport and recreation plan altered after putting changes to the May 22, 2023 council meeting.
They included a gender clause to be considered as part of reviewing tenancy deals with clubs which use council grounds.
It stated that a factor in an agreement should be a "demonstrated commitment to gender equity including equitable access to existing facilities, improved gender diversity on committees and boards and the promotion of a gender inclusive culture".
Cr Edwards said while the council was seeking additional female change rooms, clubs also needed to have a more inclusive process and this extended to the timing of women's and girl's matches.
Councillors unanimously supported her motion, but it followed tensions over the process.
Councillor Stuart Baker argued it was "unorthodox" to move a motion "significantly different" from a staff recommendation at the outset of a debate.
"This method is not in the best interests of the general public or those councillors not privy to behind the scene deals and discussions on the topic," Cr Baker said.
He said changes should be moved "step by step".
Councillor Alice Glachan supported Cr Baker, saying she was concerned about the impact of the proposed moves on clubs.
"I don't think we should be implementing the changes....without due consultation with the sporting groups," Cr Glachan said.
Cr Edwards responded by noting her changes were for clubs to consider and would not be requirements.
She also rejected the claim of being clandestine.
"There's been no canvassing or backroom deals, other than to inform the staff and the mayor I intended to move an alternative motion," Cr Edwards said.
Cr Jess Kellahan, who seconded Cr Edwards' motion, said she was not contacted about the changes prior to Monday night's meeting.
"I wasn't canvassed on this before, I'm making my own decision independently," Cr Kellahan said.
The council's city landscapes service leader David Costello was asked by Cr Glachan how the changes flagged by Cr Edwards could be measured.
Mr Costello replied there would be some "straightforward ways" to address the points through forms.
"In writing those items into the terms and conditions and the application request forms we could provide some data in terms of clubs and what they're actually doing to address some of those issues," Mr Costello said.
