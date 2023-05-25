The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Albury Council wants sport clubs to boost gender equity in admin

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clubs which use Albury Council owned grounds will have to tackle gender diversity in their administrations as well as on the field as part of a new approach by the city.
Clubs which use Albury Council owned grounds will have to tackle gender diversity in their administrations as well as on the field as part of a new approach by the city.

GENDER diversity on sporting clubs' committees and boards will be scrutinised by Albury Council as part of a new strategy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.