Albury mayor urges Border residents to have say on health crisis

By Ted Howes
May 25 2023 - 6:00pm
Ambulance ramping, when patients lie in vehicles waiting for hospital admission, has been a frequent sight at Albury hospital which is being revamped in a multi-million dollar project supported by some and fiercely opposed by others. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury mayor Kylie King, who was criticised three weeks ago for remarks seen to be "condemning the Border to a second-rate health service", has encouraged residents to attend information sessions covering the Albury hospital redevelopment.

