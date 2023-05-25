Albury mayor Kylie King, who was criticised three weeks ago for remarks seen to be "condemning the Border to a second-rate health service", has encouraged residents to attend information sessions covering the Albury hospital redevelopment.
When Cr King was previously asked if the revamp of the hospital, as opposed to a new greenfield site, would meet the needs of the Border community she said she believed it would which drew a rebuke from the Border Medical Association.
Her encouragement to attend the sessions arranged by the NSW Health Department comes amid a mounting fight from her counterpart in Wodonga, Ron Mildren, to scrap the Albury hospital revamp and instead look again at establishing a greenfield site for a new hospital.
"This week the NSW goverment announced they will be holding drop-in information sessions across the Border so our community can begin to learn more about the $558 million development of the Albury base hospital," Cr King said.
"We know that our region is in desperate need of improved health infrastructure, so I'm pleased to see that planning is now under way, allowing for the timely delivery of improved health services for the Albury-Wodonga community, as well as our wider region of over 250,000 people.
"These sessions are an opportunity to hear directly from the project team about how the master planning process will run, ask questions about the project, and find out how you can get involved."
On Wednesday, May 24, Cr Mildren announced he was joining forces with Northern Victoria One Nation MP Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell to seek a meeting with Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas.
At time of publication, Ms Thomas had not replied to The Border Mail's query as to whether she would meet with Cr Mildren and the Wodonga Council executive to discuss the Border's health crisis and options other than the hospital revamp, nor had she contacted Mrs Tyrrell.
In the Victorian Parliament on May 4, Mrs Tyrrell asked Ms Thomas: "When does the minister intend to commit to a meeting with the Wodonga Council to discuss its proposed solutions?"
On May 9, Ms Thomas' office replied: "I have referred the mayor of Wodonga's request to meet regarding the development to my department, which will work with NSW Health to organise a meeting with Wodonga Council as soon as practicable."
NSW Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the consultation sessions, that will run this Wednesday and Thursday, were "an essential part of planning to ensure the new health facility provides the right infrastructure".
"We're encouraging the community to get involved, meet the team and a series of information drop in sessions where they can speak directly to us and tell us how we can create a health facility that best meets the needs of the unique border region," Mr Park said.
"Building health facilities takes time ... and these sessions at the very beginning of the process will provide the community an opportunity to learn more about the project, the planning process and the next steps."
