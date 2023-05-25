A young West Albury man with a long history of childhood deprivation and early illicit drug use remains determined to live a normal life outside jail.
Albury Local Court has heard Thomas Sands began smoking at 7, was using alcohol and cannabis at 10 and methamphetamine at 14.
A expert forensic psychologist's report showed there was a clear link between that deprivation, his drug use and his constant offending.
Sands, 25, will remain behind bars for the rest of this year after being sentenced over a domestic violence incident at his ex-partner's home where he abused her, tipped over bins of rubbish in the front yard of her West Albury home and turned on all the outside taps.
This took place on December 9, 2021, just before 1am.
Four days earlier, at 2.02am, Sands breached an apprehended violence order for the woman's protection by sending her a text message in which he "became aggressive".
Police said Sands' offensive, foul-mouthed messages included a threat to stab another man and "you with his blood".
Sands, appearing via a video link to Junee jail, pleaded guilty to charges of stalking or intimidation, the contravention of an apprehended violence order and to committing a Section 114 offence, having previously been convicted.
That last charge related to Sands committing an act of intimidation when he had been convicted of the charge at the time.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham said Sands, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, "deeply regrets" his decision to go the victim's home.
Mr Lingham said his client had an extremely deprived childhood, having been abandoned by his birth mother outside a hospital when he was five days' old.
He said Sands had "long-standing" drug issues related to his upbringing, with such substances "readily available" to him from relatives who also used.
"He's determined to make a life for himself outside of jail."
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was a serious example of a contravention.
Sands' offending, she said, was aggravated by him being on parole at the time, by the intimidation taking place in the home of the victim and by the fact there were children present.
Ms McLaughlin said she accepted there was evidence before the court of a "traumatic childhood" beginning when he was five days' old.
Sands was handed an aggregate term of 16 months' jail.
He will be released on parole on December 1.
Ms McLaughlin granted a five-year apprehended violence order against Sands for the victim's protection.
