Police recover sawn-off shotgun from Wodonga armed robbery suspect

Police have seized a sawn-off shotgun and made another arrest following a Wodonga armed robbery.
Two men in balaclavas used a shotgun and a large hunting knife to demand the victim's cash and phone before fleeing east.
A third person with a balaclava was inside the vehicle.
The Kia was spotted by police in Albury about 2.30pm and travelled back to Wodonga.
Despite being hit with road spikes, which deflated the front tyres, the car continued to Clarendon Avenue before being dumped.
A large hunting knife was found in the vehicle, but the gun wasn't recovered at the time.
The pair weren't charged over the robbery, but Corben remains in custody for the vehicle pursuit.
Police have now arrested Ashley Rigby, 27, at a Vermont Street home and seized the suspected armed robbery weapon.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Rigby tried to jump a fence on Monday and threw away a backpack with the shotgun in an attempt to conceal it.
Police allegedly found a video he had taken on his mobile phone just 27 minutes before his arrest showing him holding the firearm.
While Rigby and Corben face other charges, nobody has been arrested over the armed robbery.
"The investigation into the armed robbery remains ongoing at this time," Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson told the court.
Rigby is also accused of stealing a Mazda CX-9 in Baranduda on May 4, with his fingerprints allegedly found after the vehicle was recovered on Trudewind Road on May 9.
A $35,000 Isuzu utility was stolen from a Wodonga driveway the following day, with Rigby and two others allegedly spotted at the Melbourne Road Caltex by police on May 11.
Those in the vehicle fled in the utility after being seen by the officers.
The utility was found on Teal Court on Monday last week after being spray painted black in a bid to disguise it.
The Kawasaki was spotted off Jarrah Street with Rigby's feet protruding from bushes.
He was allegedly wearing all black and a surgery mask and gardening gloves, with bolts from the motorbike found in his pocket.
The court heard Rigby had recently been released from NSW custody and had acquired the firearm within five days.
"A person who has just been released from prison and has been granted parole has been able to find himself and arm himself with a firearm within five days, and is suspected of using it in the course of an armed robbery," Detective Senior Constable Gibson said in opposing Rigby's bid for bail.
"I hold grave concerns."
Rigby told the court he had proof he was in Albury at the time of the armed incident and, of the firearm, said "I did not have that on me".
Police said CCTV showed the 27-year-old being dropped off at the home with the backpack which contained the gun.
Magistrate Lance Martin told Rigby his bail application was a "hopeless case" and remanded him into custody.
He noted the seriousness of the charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Rigby, who will return to court on June 27, stormed off to his cell and yelled out "maggots" after being refused release on Wednesday afternoon.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.