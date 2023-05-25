The Border Mail
Police recover sawn-off shotgun from Wodonga armed robbery suspect

By Wodonga Court
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
Police recovered a large hunting knife from this vehicle, which they suspect was involved in a an armed robbery on Brockley Street last Friday.
Police have seized a sawn-off shotgun and made another arrest following a Wodonga armed robbery.

