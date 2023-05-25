The Border Mail
Trainer Andrew Dale targets Jack Maher Classic with Manalore, Oxburger, Hells Son and Malabar Queen

Brent Godde
Updated May 25 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:00pm
Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale is set to have a four-pronged attack on the Jack Maher Classic at Wodonga on Saturday as the stable targets its first victory in the two-year-old feature.
The Jack Maher Classic is set to have one of the smallest fields since its inception in 1986 after only eight runners accepted for the 2YO feature at Wodonga on Saturday.

