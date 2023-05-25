The Jack Maher Classic is set to have one of the smallest fields since its inception in 1986 after only eight runners accepted for the 2YO feature at Wodonga on Saturday.
Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale is set to have half of the field with Manalore, Oxburger, Hells Son and Malabar Queen to represent the stable.
Dale admitted he was surprised to see only eight final acceptors.
"I was a bit surprised for sure when I saw the final field," Dale said.
"But if you look at the history of the race over the last three or four years, I don't think there has been a full field recently.
"Obviously it's disappointing from the club's perspective but I think the timing of the race doesn't seem to suit most of those bigger Melbourne stables.
"For a smaller country stable like myself it's great because you can set your horses for the race.
"We had nine young horses that were tentatively going to target the race.
"So to have four horses make the grade is pleasing because as people are aware there are not that many two-year-old races in the district."
Dale was grateful for the opportunity to race his youngsters locally to get an early guide whether they could prove competitive in city grade.
"As a trainer, you don't really want to head to town early in a horse's career unless you know that they can measure up," he said.
"I much prefer to go the other way and try to win a race locally, build a bit of confidence and then maybe try to find a suitable race in town.
"I always like to have a certain portion of two-year-olds coming through the stable from a list management perspective.
"Your older horses are the horses that pay the bills by winning in the country at TAB and non-TAB meetings.
"But you also need those younger horses coming through so potentially you can find your next stable star."
Dale felt Hells Son was the stable's best chance in the $30,000 feature.
Hells Son was beaten by more than seven lengths on debut in a much stronger race at Sandown in Group 3 company in Februray in his only career start.
Stablemates Manalore, Oxburger and Malabar Queen will all be having their first career start.
"I think Hells Son is my No. 1 seed having had race exposure and ran OK in Group company albeit beaten by around seven lengths," Dale said.
"We sent him for a spell straight after and gave him a really good break.
"He has come back stronger and a more rounded horse."
