Lockhart author Robin Reed shares life story in book I Thought They Spoke English

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
June 5 2023 - 10:00am
Robin Reed left England as a 15-year-old to start a new life for himself in Australia. He has detailed his story in a book, originally to share it with his children, before it was picked up by an English publisher. Picture supplied
An Englishman now living in Lockhart has had his life story turned into a book by a publisher in his home country.

Local News

