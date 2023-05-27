Minister's China trip equalled a whole lot of nothing

A quick perusal shows that not only has Chinese investment in our hectares rapidly gone backwards, but so has its desire. Just maybe they could not handle Australian rural management and psyche. Now, they have retreated wanting to increase investment in our industry and infrastructure. And is the motive Chinese economic control? Remember Dan's Belt and Road. That went down well. Meanwhile, Mr Farrell will host a Chinese delegation to his South Australian winery. Remember no complimentary bottle, as that is corruption.