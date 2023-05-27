The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural
Opinion

Minister's China trip equalled a whole lot of nothing

By David Everist
May 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Trade Minister Don Farrell may have had some great dialogue with his Chinese counterparts, but so far very little has come of it. Picture from Shutterstock
Federal Trade Minister Don Farrell may have had some great dialogue with his Chinese counterparts, but so far very little has come of it. Picture from Shutterstock

Not even a sausage. That was the outcome of Trade Minister Don Farrell's recent foray to China.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.