Minister's China trip equalled a whole lot of nothing

Not even a sausage. That was the outcome of Trade Minister Don Farrell's recent foray to China.
For at least a week we were fed false hope that the very able minister could bring home not the bacon but orders for a ship load of barley, countless cases of wine and crates of luscious lobster.
Yes, he certainly managed a great dialogue with his Chinese counterparts, but zilch.
Certainly the Chinese are making more friendly noises than the ice that prevailed with our previous Coalition government caused by COVID comments. But what do they want now? Seems they are not happy with Australia's current bipartisan stand on Chinese investment.
A quick perusal shows that not only has Chinese investment in our hectares rapidly gone backwards, but so has its desire. Just maybe they could not handle Australian rural management and psyche. Now, they have retreated wanting to increase investment in our industry and infrastructure. And is the motive Chinese economic control? Remember Dan's Belt and Road. That went down well. Meanwhile, Mr Farrell will host a Chinese delegation to his South Australian winery. Remember no complimentary bottle, as that is corruption.
Talk about gobbledygook. In an effort send us into a frenzy we are being advised that global temperatures are likely to surge to record levels in the next five years, fuelled by heat-trapping greenhouse gases and a naturally occurring El Nio weather pattern.
This is according to a recent update issued by the World Meteorological Organization.
We are being told that there is a 66 per cent likelihood that the annual average near-surface global temperature between 2023 and 2027, will be more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for at least one year. And there is a 98 per cent likelihood that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period, will be the warmest on record.
A warming El Nio is expected to develop in the coming months and this will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory it has been reported.
Pre-industrial levels? Sure, just take a guess as to what this meaningless blurb means. It means temperatures in the late 1800s.
Thermometers may have been out across the world, but surely they would have been in short supply across Australia and it is widely claimed that Australian temperature records have been massaged to fit a narrative.
Anyhow, pin this prediction to the wall along with the many other claims that have in time proven to be alarmist and false.
