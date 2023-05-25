The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Sacked Wodonga man returned to JC Butko and stole haul of tools: court

By Wodonga Court
Updated May 25 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Bainbridge was sacked from JC Butko Engineering before allegedly returning and taking up to $35,000 worth of tools.
Matthew Bainbridge was sacked from JC Butko Engineering before allegedly returning and taking up to $35,000 worth of tools.

A sacked Wodonga factory worker has been charged with attending the business after his dismissal and stealing items worth up to $35,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.