A sacked Wodonga factory worker has been charged with attending the business after his dismissal and stealing items worth up to $35,000.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Matthew Noel Bainbridge, 28, was laid off from JC Butko Engineering on Monday last week for continually being late.
It's alleged he attended the Moloney Drive business in his red Ford Courier early Sunday morning with another person.
He allegedly donned gloves, a hoodie and a face mask before entering through a cut fence and opening a shipping container with bolt cutters.
The court heard the 28-year-old spent more than an hour "fully loading" a $10,000 trailer with tools, batteries and building products worth $20,000.
It's alleged the pair returned to a business across the road the following night, cut another hole with wire cutters, and took $3000 in goods from a container.
A Honda CRF motorbike was also allegedly loaded into his ute and stolen.
Police arrested Bainbridge while he was asleep at the wheel of his vehicle on Queen Street about 2.55am on Tuesday this week.
Officers allegedly found 4.16 grams of ice, deal bags, $454 in cash, and stolen tools.
It's alleged police recovered the gloves and a face mask worn by Bainbridge during the burglary, bolt cutters, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, batteries and other items.
He allegedly told police the trailer was at a friend's Alma Street home in Albury.
A search found the trailer and tools at the property.
It's alleged Bainbridge told police he was angry when he targeted his former employer.
The court heard he had been smoking ice seven-days-a-week for the past six months, using one to two grams each day.
Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson said police were opposed to his release.
"When you're a daily drug user, particularly methylamphetamine, it's quite an expensive habit," she said.
"And also now that the accused is unemployed ... it goes hand in hand with offences, namely these burglaries and break-ins to support that drug habit."
She said the JC Butko break-in was worth about $30,000 to $35,000, followed the following night by a break-in across the road.
"It's just really stating his drug habit's out of control," the detective said.
"He needs to commit offences to support that."
Lawyer Sophie Greiner sought her client be bailed to live with his partner and child on Dundee Drive in Wodonga.
Prosecutor Liam Murdock expressed concern that Bainbridge had only spent one night in the cells, which wasn't even enough time to detox from drugs.
The court heard support services wouldn't be in place for two weeks.
Magistrate Lance Martin said the lack of support for a fortnight was concerning, but said he was satisfied the risks could be managed with stringent bail conditions.
Bainbridge will return to court on July 5.
