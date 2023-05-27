The Border Mail
Significant rain is unlikely across Border and North East

By Peter Nelson
May 27 2023 - 12:30pm
Days and nights are set to be colder than average in the North East and Riverina, but rain will be scarce. File picture
The first three weeks of May has seen below normal mean maximum and mean minimum temperatures, along with very dry conditions, not only in our region but over a greater part of the continent.

