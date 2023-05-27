Significant rain is unlikely across Border and North East

The first three weeks of May has seen below normal mean maximum and mean minimum temperatures, along with very dry conditions, not only in our region but over a greater part of the continent.
In our region, maximum temperatures so far this month have been a degree or so below normal, while minimum temperatures have been just over two degrees below normal all the way to Charleville.
Elsewhere, Broome, Tennant Creek and Alice Springs have had no rain for the last 35 days - the mean minimums were respectively 2.2, 2.5 and 3.8 degrees below the May normal.
The mean minimum temperature at Alice Springs of 4.3 degrees to date is just behind the overall low May readings of 3.4 in 1879, 3.9 in 1894, 4.2 in 1913, 1.4 in 1976.
All but 1913 saw very wet conditions for the first three months of the year in our regions, which did not happen this year. However, 1913 did see very dry conditions coupled, with many hot days over 40 degrees from October through to December in our regions. May 1913 was notably colder than usual in Victoria and NSW.
A large high pressure which parked itself just south of Western Australia brought the recent surge of cold south westerly winds over the last five days.
But with little or no rain in North East Victoria and the Riverina it has now weakened, though a new active low pressure area with a cold front is on its way, due to sweep northwards through our regions later this week. This will keep temperatures well below normal.
Near the end of May, another low pressure will bring further colder than normal days and nights to our region, but still no significant rainfall.
The movement and direction of high-level cirrus cloud is a useful guide to whether it leads to rainfall or not in the next few days.
If the cirrus moves from a more northerly direction, chances of rain are generally very good in North East Victoria in the immediate future.
If the cirrus moves from a southerly direction, which I have seen since last weekend, there will be little or no rain even if a strong cold front passes through our region.
