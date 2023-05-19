Peter Fagan is no stranger to Historic Winton.
The Lavington car enthusiast will be behind the wheel of the vehicle that two years ago brought him back to racing for the first time since the 1980s on May 27 and 28, but this time as the owner.
Mr Fagan purchased the 1952 Cooper JAP Mark Six from long-time competitor Derry Greeneklee in April and is excited to return to the track against other cars produced before 1960.
"Back in the 1980s, I had a couple of historic race cars of similar age, and family and things came along, so I stopped racing for a while," he said.
"The pre-1960 category contains a lot of good Australian specials. We compete against all the Holden engine specials that were built back in the day.
"It is a fairly little car and is quite competitive on the tight circuits like Winton. There'll be three Holden Grey Motor-powered cars in the field that will be our main competition.
"The previous owner will be coming across from Adelaide to support us and help in the pits.
"He gave away racing himself about six years ago and since that time he's had other people drive the cars for him. He's now got to the point where it's time to find another custodian and move them on.
"He probably hasn't missed a Winton meeting either as a driver or owner since the late 1980s."
Mr Fagan has been busily preparing for the event.
"On the older cars, there's always lots of things to look after and replace or repair. They're 70 years old, so there's always something to do on them," he said.
"We get one practice session and then three races. The races range from five to eight laps."
Mr Fagan said Historic Winton was one of the best meetings on the calendar.
He has particularly enjoyed it as it is the only event of its kind to have cars and motorbikes included on the same weekend.
Organised by the Austin 7 Club, president Len Kerwood said there plenty of excitement ahead of the 46th Historic Winton.
"This historic race meet has been around for so long now that we are seeing third and fourth generations competing and attending, as well as quite a lot of first-timers," Mr Kerwood said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
