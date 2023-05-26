It speaks volumes for the man that Heath Ohlin's first thought ahead of his 200th game for Henty is how much the club has given him.
Few people have made a bigger impact on the Swampies than 'Buckets' since he made his Hume League debut back in 2011, perpetually leading by example before officially being appointed captain and then coach of the club where he has long since been adopted as a local.
But the man who was best afield in Henty's 2014 grand final triumph reflects not on his footballing CV but the development of his character as he prepares to bring up the double-century against Jindera at Henty on Saturday.
"If you had asked me when I went to Henty whether I would ever play 200 games, the answer would have been no," Ohlin admitted.
"I turned up there on the eve of the season, went to training for the first time on a Thursday night before round one and played my first game in the twos.
"Around that time, I was just floating through life.
"I didn't have much direction and even through the first 6-12 months at Henty, I was just floating through.
"I'd miss a bunch of trainings and was just turning up and playing on Saturday but as I spent more time there and got to know more of the people there, I started to see the difference between a good person and just playing footy and getting a few kicks.
"Starting to build relationships with those people, it taught me how to be a better person.
"Brent Piltz came on board the next year as coach as seeing the way 'Piltzy' conducted himself and the way people respected him, I wanted to emulate that.
"He was clearly the best footballer out there but he conducted himself in a way where he didn't have to tell people how good he was, he didn't go around doing any of that bravado stuff, and people respected him.
"I saw that and thought 'that's what I want to look like, that's how I want people to view me.'
"That's the way people from Henty conducted themselves so I wanted to do that and I've never left because I wanted to be viewed like those guys I had so much respect for."
Ohlin's circumspection around the milestone is a reflection of the way he coached the Swampies.
"The two biggest influences in most people's lives, when they play sport, is your home life with your parents and then you've got your sporting life," he said.
"My parents moved away around the same time I ended up at Henty, so the people who were then influencing what I was doing in my early twenties were all the people at Henty.
"I've said it a few times at functions that Henty has made me a far better person and given me so much more than I could have ever given them as a footballer.
"It's been a really good partnership, which is why we're here 12 years later, because of everything they've done for me."
Henty reached three grand finals and a preliminary final during a golden era from 2012-15.
"Because I'm so competitive, I look back at those four years and think we had four years of a team capable of winning a flag and only walked away with one," Ohlin said.
"But as you get older, you start to be more grateful for things.
"Matty Kilo started playing senior footy in 1997 so just missed out on the '96 flag, played all this senior footy and was in the twilight of his career by 2014, when we actually won, so he missed out on that.
"Then there's Greg Schuller, who does all this work for the club now but got hurt in round 15 or 16 of 2014.
"He would absolutely have been in that team but missed out on it.
"So I'm grateful I got to be a part of at least one during that time."
Ohlin has seen a great deal of change at Henty.
"When I first came in, it was very local-based and there was a core group of 15-18 guys who all came through from under-14s to senior footy," he said.
"We only had four to six outsiders come in and our successful period was built on that.
"As we went through to 2017-19, we brought in a lot of high-profile recruits and guys from outside the community, which was a really good experience, especially getting guys from the Northern Territory and Western Australia to open our eyes to the cultural differences.
"But it also took away a bit of that community engagement and found, at the back end of 2019, we had to get that connection back with the community if we wanted to be sustainable long-term.
"You see a lot of these clubs that are struggling; if you lose that connection with your locals and your community, it's very hard to build it back up.
"On the back of '19, when I took over as coach, it was very much about getting back to that local connection, developing from within and taking that on.
"'Bazz' (Daniel Hore-Smith), who's the coach now, has run with that and is continually building.
"The results aren't what they were when we had those high-profile recruits but we're building a much stronger foundation to hopefully have another very successful period, like we had between 2012 and 2015."
This year may be the last of Ohlin's playing career, with his daughter now two years old and the welfare of the Swampies, as ever, uppermost in his mind.
"I'm 34 now and I'm not sure how long I'll keep going," Ohlin said.
"While 'Bazz' is still coaching, it would be hard not to play under him but I'd much rather leave a year too early than a year too late.
"If I'm not fully invested, mentally and physically, into doing what's best for the club, I'll step back.
"I would hate for the last image of me playing for Henty to be running around and getting five kicks a game, not really doing much and just hanging on.
"I am still enjoying it.
"I'm playing on a wing now so I get to run around and not have to man-up on anyone.
"'Bazz' was at the club as an 18-year-old when I first turned up so playing under him and seeing the passion he has for Henty is something I really enjoy."
