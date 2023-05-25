The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rider suffers bad leg break in motorbike crash in the Upper Murray

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rider suffers bad leg break in motorbike crash in the Upper Murray
Rider suffers bad leg break in motorbike crash in the Upper Murray

A motorbike rider who badly injured his leg has been flown to hospital after a crash in remote terrain in the Upper Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.