Rider suffers bad leg break in motorbike crash in the Upper Murray

A motorbike rider who badly injured his leg has been flown to hospital after a crash in remote terrain in the Upper Murray.
An emergency beacon was activated about 1pm on Wednesday after the rider suffered a compound fracture to his right leg.
The incident occurred on Mount Pinnibar Track near Tom Groggin.
Police from Corryong attended the area and assisted.
The injured rider, aged in his late 20s, was flown to Canberra Hospital.
He suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the devices were important when travelling in remote areas.
