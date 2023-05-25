Police investigating two utility thefts in Myrtleford

Myrtleford police officers are investigating two recent car thefts.
A 2017 Ford Ranger was stolen in the early hours of Sunday morning on Standish Street.
The vehicle has not been recovered.
Police were then alerted to the theft of a work utility in an industrial area around Mathews Street about 1.30am on Thursday.
Anyone with information about either of the thefts is urged to contact Myrtleford police.
The station can be reached on (03) 5752 1003.
Reports can also be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
