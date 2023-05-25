Beechworth skipper Cam Fendyk says wayward kicking is to blame for the Bushrangers first loss of the season last round against Yackandandah.
The Bushrangers kicked themselves out of the contest against the Roos in the first-half after managing a paltry 1.9 before the main break.
Last year's preliminary finalists rallied in the second-half, booting eight goals to five to temporarily storm to the front mid-way during the last term before eventually losing by 10 points.
"We kicked seven points straight before our first goal, so we have only got ourselves to blame," Fendyk said.
"We kicked 15 points all up and if two of them were goals, we end up in front.
"I guess the positive is the way we responded in the second-half after trailing by five goals.
"For some reason so far this year our second halves have been our best footy by far.
"Somebody said we have kicked 44 goals in the first half compared to 73 in the second.
"We know now that if we put together four quarters instead of two or three... we will be pretty hard to stop.
"Internally we feel we can find another gear when challenged.
"I think we proved that against Barnawartha in round 3 when we were only two goals in front at half-time but booted 15 goals to none in the second half.
"So we have got the list to do it now, it's just a matter of clicking and building the confidence as the season progresses."
Fendyk couldn't help being impressed by the Roos who were missing high-profile recruit Zac Leitch.
"Yack is a well-drilled side, especially when they get a turnover in their back-half, the ball seems to fly back the other way with quick ball movement," he said.
"No doubt they are coached well and look hungry to atone for missing finals last year."
The Bushrangers host Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday after losing the preliminary final by 10 goals to the league powerhouse.
The Hawks once again look well equipped to progress deep into September and have started the season 6-0 to sit on top of the ladder.
"You have got to love how the Hawks roll," Fendyk said.
"They don't seem to attract the headlines for whatever reason but there they are sitting on top of the ladder.
"They just like to sneak into September without the fanfare but I don't think you would get too many arguments that they are the form side of the competition at the moment.
"We are looking forward to the challenge on the weekend.
"We might have beat Kiewa at home last year but we certainly got taught a lesson in the preliminary final."
