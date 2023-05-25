The Border Mail
Arrest after Wodonga man suffers serious facial injuries in home invasion

By Wodonga Court
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:12pm
Joshua Lloyd is one of two people charged over the incident.
Two people have been arrested following a home invasion that left a man with serious facial injuries in Wodonga.

