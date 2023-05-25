Arrest after Wodonga man suffers serious facial injuries in home invasion

Two people have been arrested following a home invasion that left a man with serious facial injuries in Wodonga.
The pair allegedly forced entry to a home on McFarland Road about 11.30pm on Tuesday.
The 48-year-old occupant suffered serious facial damage in what police believe was a targeted attack.
Police arrested and charged Joshua Lloyd, 22, early Wednesday morning.
He faced Wodonga court later in the day and did not apply for bail.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said Lloyd was withdrawing from alcohol and had recently suffered a cut to his right leg during a motorbike crash.
He will return to court on September 14.
Police arrested a 16-year-old Wodonga boy on Wednesday afternoon.
He was also charged with home invasion and assault related matters, and will appear in court at a later date.
Police believe the pair had access to a blue Ford XR6 sedan, which was seen on McFarland Road.
Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who saw the 2005 model sedan before the incident.
Call Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.