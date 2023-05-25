A TRIO of Murray Bushrangers have added their names to recruiters' lists as they join pacesetting duo Darcy Wilson and Connor O'Sullivan as potential draftees.
Bushrangers coach Mark Brown says Albury's Phoenix Gothard as well as Goulburn Valley duo Coby James (Mooroopna) and Oscar Ryan (Shepparton) were right in the mix after five rounds of the Coates Talent League.
Gothard, who has been playing a mix of forward and midfield, has kicked six goals from five games including two in last week's 11.11 (77) to 7.9 (51) win over second-placed Sandringham.
"He's really popped this year," Brown said.
"He was impressive (on the weekend).
"He was really busy, and he defended well.
"He works his way out of traffic really well, kicked two and could have had three or four."
Wilson (Wangaratta Rovers) and O'Sullivan (Albury) have been seen as the among the leading lights for some time, and a fortnight ago plied their trade in the All-Australian Academy's - a squad of the 30 leading junior players in the country - four-point win over Carlton's VFL side at Marvel Stadium.
"Both those boys are trending really well," Brown said.
Wilson, a midfielder, snagged a goal in the Carlton win while O'Sullivan, a key defender, put on an intercepting clinic at half-back last week in the Bushies' impressive win at Norm Minns Oval.
Midfielder James, a member of the Vic Country squad, has been in the Bushies' best every game this year while defender Ryan has missed just once.
