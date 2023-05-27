Albury's fabulous floral festivals of the 1950s and 60s

An abridged version of a presentation in 2013 by Victoria Cooper.
Opening on Tuesday March 14, 1951 to a crowd of 8000, the first Albury Floral Festival had a triumphant start. The length of Dean Street was decorated with potted trees and shrubs.
Staged as a celebration to mark the golden jubilee of Federation, the grand finale on the Saturday featured a procession along Dean Street to an estimated crowd of 10,000 at the sportsground.
More than 3000 school children formed an outline map of Australia with state boundaries then moving to form the word "jubilee". Infant school children formed the figures "1951", recognising the anniversary.
The festival was the brainchild of Albury mayor Cleaver Bunton, who took his inspiration from the Grafton Jacaranda Festival. For the next 20 years, the festival was a huge event on the local calendar.
It included a queen competition, balls and dances, band recitals, art, photographic and garden competitions and a 'Hampstead Heath' street fête.
The profits from the first three festivals covered most of the cost of the War Memorial Bowl on Monument Hill and helped Albury Council to meet the cost of building the Civic Theatre.
From 1953, each organisation could use funds raised to support their own needs, or their chosen charity. Three major competitions were held: best float, most money raised and Floral Festival Queen. For participating committees, it was not just a week-long event, there were months of preparation.
Some caused a stir by holding raffle nights. The Border Morning Mail reported in 1952 that Rev Robert McMillan was concerned that the Floral Festival's apparent, "free for all licence" to conduct chocolate wheels and raffles, was encouraging gambling.
Saturday's big parade started in Young Street, then along Dean Street to the sportsground. It included bands, musicians, clowns, children on decorated bicycles, marching girls and elaborately decorated floats carrying queen candidates.
A mardi gras at the sportsground had motorcycle and chariot races, stunt displays, before the arrival of floats with the queen candidates.
The crowning of the Floral Festival Queen, a concert and ball brought the event to a close.
The queen competition was always competitive. Judging began on the opening day when each candidate was introduced to the judges.
During the following week they were further assessed during the various events, including the Wednesday night ball, and an interview.
Much to the disappointment of many locals, the last festival was held in 1972.
