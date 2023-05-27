The Border Mail
Home/Community/History

Albury's fabulous floral festivals of the 1950s and 60s

By Albury & District Historical Society
May 27 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albury Football Club float, a pipe band in front, rounds the corner from Dean St to Wodonga Place in the 1960 Albury Floral Festival parade. Picture supplied by Albury and District Historical Society
The Albury Football Club float, a pipe band in front, rounds the corner from Dean St to Wodonga Place in the 1960 Albury Floral Festival parade. Picture supplied by Albury and District Historical Society

An abridged version of a presentation in 2013 by Victoria Cooper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.