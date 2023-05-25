The Ovens and Murray Football League will know next week whether it will have a premier for 2022.
Wangaratta defeated Yarrawonga in a riveting three-point thriller in last year's grand final, but had the premiership stripped by the O and M board, just five days out from the start of this year's competition, after breaking the league's $125,000 salary cap.
Yarrawonga was not awarded the flag, leaving the league without a premier for the third successive season.
COVID wiped out 2020, while the following season had to be abandoned, again due to COVID, just before finals after 13 games.
Lavington is the 'reigning' premiers from 2019.
Wangaratta appealed the decision to strip it of the flag and that will be heard by AFL North East Border Region Appeal Committee next week.
Both Wangaratta and the O and M have a written submission deadline of Friday, May 26.
There's no face to face hearing, rather the Region Appeal Committee will decide the fate of the 2022 premiership on those submissions.
The board's decision to strip the Pies of the title is one of the biggest stories in the league's 130-year history.
That punishment followed the AFLNEB Disciplinary Committee hearing in mid-March, which handed down three sanctions: a $28,000 fine, the club being ineligible to compete for premiership points in the first two games and the player points allowable reduced from 40 to 36.
In December 2022, Wangaratta self-reported an overpayment due to an administrative error and the breach was rectified, once identified.
The club cooperated with the Integrity Officer throughout the review.
Wangaratta became the first grand final winner in 85 years to start the season with three successive losses.
Fierce rivals Wangaratta Rovers kicked the match-winner on Good Friday with only 20 seconds left in a pulsating clash.
Early improvers Wodonga won by 24 points in round two and Yarrawonga then toppled the Pies by 31 points.
That loss, admittedly against the competition favourites, had some pundits suggesting the club was on the verge of falling out of top three contention, but it's responded by winning the past three games.
The Pies were advised on May 4 of their appeal.
Coincidentally, they produced their best performance in the opening third of the season with a comeback 13-point win over top three fancies Albury just two days later.
That win was sandwiched by thumping wins over North Albury (77 points) and Wodonga Raiders (61 points).
The Pies will start favourites in their next two games, starting with a home clash against Lavington on Saturday, May 27, followed by an away game against Myrtleford.
The club then has the bye over the King's Birthday long weekend.
After six rounds, Wangaratta has pushed itself into fourth position, just a win behind Albury, although the latter has a game in hand.
The league has only nine teams after Corowa-Rutherglen went into recess for the year.
The ladder is: Wodonga (5-0) 20 points, Yarrawonga (5-1) 20, Albury (4-1) 16, Wangaratta (3-3) 12, Rovers (3-2) 12; Lavington (2-3) 8, Myrtleford (1-4) 4, North (1-4) 4, Raiders (0-5) 4.
