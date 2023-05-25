The Border Mail
Wangaratta's appeal to AFLNEB Region Appeal Committee set for next week

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 26 2023 - 5:00am
Wangaratta players run through the banner, ahead of the 2022 grand final.
The Ovens and Murray Football League will know next week whether it will have a premier for 2022.

