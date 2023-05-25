CUDGEWA sit undefeated atop the ladder after four rounds with a whopping percentage of 250 but the barnstorming Blues haven't broken the spirit of their opponents year.
After narrowing the margin from 78 points in round one to 48 points in their second encounter with the Blues last week, Tumbarumba coach Hunter Clayton said the Upper Murray season was still well and truly alive.
"It's obviously no secret that they are definitely the powerhouse this year and you'd be silly not to think they are premiership favourites," the reigning premiership coach said.
"But we stuck with them for two quarters and showed a lot of promising signs.
"We had a few blokes going in sore on the weekend, and they probably did too.
"I think there is definitely a chance for upsets every week."
On the weekend, the Roos managed to somewhat curtail the Blues potent three-way attack of Nick Brockley (24 season goals), Prior (20) and Ben Hall (nine) with the trio only reaping five majors between them, a result which would give succour to the rest of the competition.
Roos defenders James Munday, Quinn Rooney and Isaac Lampe got the jobs.
"They really played hard on them," Clayton said.
"It was a team effort. We put a bit more pressure on ball carrier."
Last year's runners-up, the Blues added former North Albury full-forward Prior over the offseason as well as Kiewa-Sandy Creek running machine Jason Bartel and his brother Josh - all three of which have been starring, albeit Jason restricted to two games after a rib injury.
Josh Bartel has been a dominant presence in the air around centre-half forward while Jason approached 40 possessions on a half-forward flank on his return last week.
Another reason to be wary of declaring the season done and dusted is the Upper Murray's tendency to see late movement before the June 30 contract deadline.
Tumbarumba host winless Corryong tomorrow and Clayton said, like at the top of the ladder there was no certainties around the Demons either.
Corryong got within 18 points of Bullioh last week and first-time coach Daniel Gilcrist has the mood upbeat at the perennial cellar dwellers.
"They seem to be building every week," Clayton said.
"They gave Bullioh a hell of a fight.
"That's what makes it so exciting. There's no such thing as an easy game."
