STUDENTS at Trinity Anglican College, Thurgoona, and Scots School Albury were treated to a rugby union clinic by former Wallaroo Jacqui Cutts on Thursday.
Cutts was in town as part of Rugby Australia's tour of schools and clubs ahead of September's World Cup in France.
About 400 students at Trinity in the morning and about 150 at Scots in the afternoon took part in the clinics as part of the Gold Blooded Tour of southern NSW.
The sport will take centre stage over coming years as Australia hosts the Commonwealth Games, with its sevens format, in 2026 before the World Cup comes down under in 2027.
"It's about getting Wallabies and Wallaroos, current and past, out to communities in the lead-up to the World Cup in France," Rugby Australia world cup community legacy head Jason Russell-Jones said.
Cutts gave lessons in safe tackling technique, carrying the ball, passing and defending.
The clinics were enjoyed by first-time players as well as experienced hands such as Scots students and ACT Brumbies junior squad members Charlotte Packer, 13, Madeleine Hill, 14 and Edwina Harrington, 14.
"It was organised chaos but it was great fun," Russell-Jones said.
"We're making sure a fair few of them get a bit of exposure to rugby in what is obviously a pretty Aussie Rules dominated town."
The tour will culminate in women's and men's showcase matches between former Wallaroos and Wallabies and local players at Wagga's Connolly Park on the weekend.
