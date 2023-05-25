The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wallaroo Jacqui Cutts gives students a taste of World Cup fever

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 25 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 6:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallaroo and Queensland Reds' Jacqui Cutts with Scots' Jack Greenhill, 13, Charlotte Packer, 13, Madeleine Hill, 14, and Edwina Harrington, 14. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Wallaroo and Queensland Reds' Jacqui Cutts with Scots' Jack Greenhill, 13, Charlotte Packer, 13, Madeleine Hill, 14, and Edwina Harrington, 14. Picture by Tara Trewhella

STUDENTS at Trinity Anglican College, Thurgoona, and Scots School Albury were treated to a rugby union clinic by former Wallaroo Jacqui Cutts on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.