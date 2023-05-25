The honour of captaining the Ovens and Murray at her final Association Championships is not lost on Ava Koschitzke.
The 17-year-old, from Brocklesby, will lead the O and M in Shepparton on Sunday alongside Wodonga Raiders team-mate Maggie McGrath as Jodie House's side chase not only success on the day but a passage to finals day in Melbourne next month.
Koschitzke has always led by example but officially being handed the co-captaincy took things to another level.
"I didn't really expect it," Koschitzke said.
"I would have thought other players would have (been captain).
"I am a loud player - most people would say I'm the loudest on the court - but I don't know if they'd say that was a good thing or a bad thing!
"I like to help direct everyone to help them achieve their best.
"I like being co-captain with Maggie because it makes me feel that people see the hard work I've put in and they see I'm trying my hardest to be the best I possibly can with the people around me."
Koschitzke comes into the weekend in great form, having been named best-on-court during Saturday's interleague clash with the Goulburn Valley League at Albury Sportsground.
"When they called out my name, I did not expect it at all," Koschitzke said.
"All 10 players who took the court that day deserved it and I think that's the reason we got over the line and got the win, because everybody played their role.
"I think we were very fortunate to get all 10 players on the court, that was a very kind and smart choice by Jodie, she didn't have to put the 10 on but we pushed and worked in that third quarter to be able to get everyone on the court.
"In the first quarter we were down and the nerves were there but I tried to put them aside and just focus on turning over ball and taking it down the court to our shooters; next ball, next ball, just breaking it down into the little things, not thinking about the result but thinking about the process."
Koschitzke, who started her career at Brock-Burrum, won a junior premiership with the Saints before crossing to Raiders after linking up with House and daughter Shaylah in the Albury representative program.
"My game has progressed a lot," she said.
"Shaylah and Jodie have a lot of trust in players and because she's been my coach since I was 13, she knows me not only as a player but also as a person.
"That was the biggest thing, going through injuries, they not only supported me to be a player but to get better as a person as well.
"I did my ankle and I was out for about six weeks but they were focusing on not making me think 'when do I come back, when's the perfect time,' they were making me focus on when I'd be able to walk again and when I'd be able to run again, breaking it down to not make it this big thing in my head."
Now fit and firing, the dominant defender is ready to give her best on Sunday.
"It's one of the best feelings, not only playing for the league but playing with the best players in the league, bringing all the things you've learnt at your clubs into the game and building trust one with one another," the St Paul's College student said.
"Netball is the thing I love most and if I get the chance to have a day off school for netball, I will.
"When you play, you're not anywhere else, you're just on that court.
"You don't have to worry about all of the other things in life, you're just focusing on the ball and nothing else.
"I've been playing tournaments since I was little.
"People think you're crazy, getting up that early and pulling on the dress every Sunday, but it's all been worth it."
