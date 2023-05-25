The Border Mail
Updated

Man in critical condition as choppers called in after crash in Howlong

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated May 25 2023 - 10:44pm, first published 8:15pm
10.40pm UPDATE: A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Howlong on Thursday night.

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

