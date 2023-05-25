The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Five burning questions with Jack Neil, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 26 2023 - 8:27am, first published 8:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Neil has the Hawks on top of the ladder.
Jack Neil has the Hawks on top of the ladder.

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS WITH JACK NEIL

Q: Kiewa-Sandy Creek has started the season 6-0 and is on top of the ladder. It's only early but who do you feel is flag favourite at the moment?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.