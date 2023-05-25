Q: Kiewa-Sandy Creek has started the season 6-0 and is on top of the ladder. It's only early but who do you feel is flag favourite at the moment?
A: I still rate Beechworth as the flag favourites, simply because they will get better as the season progresses with a few new additions to the list. I think Yackandandah is also right up there. We haven't played either side yet but from what I'm hearing they are both deserved favourites.
Q: You welcomed back Mitch Paton last round for his first senior match of the season. No doubt you feel he can add another dimension to an already imposing attack?
A: We always knew Mitch faced a delayed start to the season and we have been patient in regards to his return. Mitch hasn't played a lot of football over the past few seasons so he will take time to find form and fitness but he will be an asset if he gets back to his best.
Q: You have tinkered with your attack this season after the departure of spearhead Nick Beattie and Connor Newnham spending more time in the midfield?
A: We are playing a different style of football this year which has created a few more opportunities for other guys in the side to hit the scoreboard.
Q: Beechworth is always a tough nut to crack at home and got the scalps of both grand finalists last year at Baarmutha Park?
A: The Bushies are a formidable opponent wherever they play. Last year the heavy track on their home ground suited them and they were able to produce a good brand of contested footy which is always hard to overcome.
Q: Both sides are coming off the general bye, do you expect to be at full strength?
A: Unfortunately we will still have a few players out with longer term injuries and I expect to have up to five missing. Nic Carney, Cal Turner and Buckley Wilson have been ruled out but we won't be using injuries as an excuse.
ROUND SEVEN
Saturday, May 27
Thurgoona v Barnawartha
Dederang-MB v Chiltern
Beechworth v Kiewa-SC
Tallangatta v Wahgunyah
Mitta Utd v Yackandandah
Rutherglen v Wod. Saints
The most anticipated clash of the season so far which could also prove to be a grand final preview if early season form is any indication. You rarely hear any noise coming from the Hawks' camp who have enjoyed the perfect start to the season with a 6-0 record. But the Bushies on their home deck is arguably the toughest test in the competition for opposing sides this year and with the Hawks expected to be below full-strength and missing Nic Carney, Cal Turner and Buckley Wilson, the home side should prevail.
Verdict: Beechworth by 13 points
