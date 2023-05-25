The most anticipated clash of the season so far which could also prove to be a grand final preview if early season form is any indication. You rarely hear any noise coming from the Hawks' camp who have enjoyed the perfect start to the season with a 6-0 record. But the Bushies on their home deck is arguably the toughest test in the competition for opposing sides this year and with the Hawks expected to be below full-strength and missing Nic Carney, Cal Turner and Buckley Wilson, the home side should prevail.