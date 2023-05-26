FOR Mikaela Craven, her boys' bath time is her best time of day.
The Wodonga mum to Ahren, 4, and Lonnie, 10 months, is relishing family routines after spending more than five months in rehabilitation in Melbourne battling an acquired brain injury.
"Bath time is my favourite time," she said.
Mikaela's partner Brad was always on hand to help with the 40 minutes of water play, fun and frivolity with the boys.
This cherished nightly ritual has been a long time coming for Mikaela who had to learn to walk and talk all over again.
What she had thought was a bad case of food poisoning turned into the fight of her life against an inflammatory syndrome, which was rarely seen in adults.
Mikaela's Wodonga-based mum Sandra Douma moved to Melbourne to be nearby and on hand for treatment and then rehabilitation.
Brad and the boys made the weekly trip down the Hume Freeway for months to visit on weekends.
Hospitality worker Mikaela was still breastfeeding Lonnie when her world upturned with the diagnosis.
Now all living under the same roof (including the family dog Winston) for the first time since December, Mikaela would undertake her therapies and support services on the Border to build on her progress made at The Royal Talbot Rehabilitation Centre at Kew.
Both The Royal Talbot and Royal Melbourne would continue to monitor Mikaela.
"Without the Royal Talbot, Mikaela wouldn't be home by now," Ms Douma said.
"She'd still be in hospital.
"She could not talk or walk or shower herself; she's had to relearn all of that."
Ms Douma said Mikaela now had a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) package to continue her treatment at home.
They wanted 100 hours each of physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy but had been offered 50.
"If Mikaela has only three hours a week of therapies funded by NDIS we'll have to use the GoFundMe campaign for that because Mikaela will need more hours to try to get back to normal," Ms Douma said.
Having grown up at Beechworth and Wodonga, Mikaela said she was very grateful for the messages of support from family, friends and community.
She was overcome by those who donated to a GoFundMe campaign, which had now topped $38,000.
"It has been overwhelming!" she said.
"I really want to thank everybody who donated or who looked after the kids."
Ms Douma said her father Richard, who was a bus driver for Dysons Wodonga, had been given donations from customers.
"A lot of older people couldn't access GoFundMe but they've given cash donations; someone donated clothing for the boys."
Mikaela said her main goal to come out of her treatment plan now related to her boys.
"I want to be able to look after the boys independently," she said.
To support Mikaela's plight visit: gofundme.com/f/help-support-mikaela-and-her-family
