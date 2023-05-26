The Border Mail
Wodonga's Mikaela Craven finally home after battling rare brain syndrome in Melbourne

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
Wodonga couple Mikaela Craven and Brad Kneebone and their boys Ahren, 4, and Lonnie, 10 months, are now reunited after Mikaela spent more than five months undergoing treatment and rehabilitation for a rare brain syndrome in Melbourne. Pictures by Tara Trewhella
FOR Mikaela Craven, her boys' bath time is her best time of day.

