YOUR SAY: Voice wording would not be a minor change to constitution

The proposed change to the constitution ostensibly to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is substantial and whilst respect is not in question, nor should it be a facade to obscure the gravity of the issue.
The government has dropped the protocol of equal funding for both cases, but incumbency provides advertising that can advantage the "yes" case.
Measured and cogent opposition to the proposed Voice is being provided by Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, shadow minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander affairs, in the Federal Parliament, the respected Nyunggai Warren Mundine and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Price and Mundine have unrivalled experience at the grassroots of the affected communities, an area of special interest also to Abbott. All three have deep knowledge of governance emanating from Canberra and state and territory administrations.
They argue implementation of the Albanese proposal would be divisive and is drawing significant opposition even amongst the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, lamenting the lack of focus required to solve the obvious problems affecting distant communities.
There is widespread concern too that the wording of the proposed constitutional amendment empowering the Voice to make representations on behalf of Aboriginal people is vague and open-ended - leaving much to the interpretation of the courts, whilst being a major restriction on government.
The proposal as currently worded is not the minor change the "yes" case promotes. In operation it would leave most wondering how much more will be demanded adding to the land rights, native title, and royalties that stem from various Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights held over near 50 per cent of the Australian continent.
IN THE NEWS:
When I was growing up my friends came from everywhere and a number were immigrants but we were all mates. As I grew up my friends were still varied including migrants from India, Vietnam etc as well as Aboriginal and gay friends, we were all mates/friends and everyone was the same.
Now we have to be different, if you are Aboriginal, gay, trans etc you have to be treated differently because you are a separate group to the others. What happened to the old Aussie way of just being mates and treating everyone the same, instead of 50 different societies complaining about inequality.
