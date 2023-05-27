The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Voice wording would not be a minor change to constitution

By Letters to the Editor
May 27 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A reader thinks the wording of the current Voice proposal is vague and open-ended. File picture
A reader thinks the wording of the current Voice proposal is vague and open-ended. File picture

Voice proposal not a minor change

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.