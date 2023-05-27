The Border's biggest bowls tournament was decided by the largest margin in its 42-year history on May 21.
Melbourne trio Garry Ball, Paul Dorgan and Jay Bye-Norris were a class above in the Commercial Club Classic to finish their seven games undefeated with a shots difference of 127.
Wodonga's Josh Rudd, Mason Bayliss and Adam Streltschenko, who won it in 2019, placed second with seven wins and 71 shots.
Teams skipped by Ian Brimblecombe and Andrew Hirst were also seven-game winners and finished 69 and 67 shots up, respectively.
Tournament director John McDonnell said 306 bowlers contested the event.
"We had four seven-game winners, 12 six-game winners, 12 five-game winners, 17 four-game winners and 20 three-game winners, and out of that 20, there was three with a draw," he said.
"We had over 200 bowlers back at the Commercial Club for the presentations.
"There was an apology from (World Bowls chief executive) Neil Dalrymple, who was working on the Commonwealth Games and couldn't come."
McDonnell said he was taking a step back next year to allow participating clubs, Commercial, North Albury, Lavington and Wodonga, to manage their own entries.
"There will be no change to the competition, I'm just getting more people to do a bit more," he said.
"The most we've had is 116 teams, so I'm out the beat that next year. I'm hoping to get more women's teams."
