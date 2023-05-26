One of the off-season's biggest moves in recent years takes centre stage in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.
Isaac Muller posted a top five finish in the Morris Medal and claimed Wodonga Raiders' best and fairest, before joining Albury.
It created enormous interest, but Muller and his Tigers' team-mates will be solely focused on maintaining their spot in the top three at home to Raiders.
As expected, the visitors named boom recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen (hamstring) and the classy Tom Bracher (free from VFL commitments), while the impressive Will Donaghey is also back from injury.
"Ned has jumped off the page as an 18-year-old straight out of junior footy, he's as good a half-back as there is running around," coach Marc Almond praised.
Albury spearhead Jacob Conlan is still out with a broken jaw.
