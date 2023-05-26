A VIDEO of a masked performer will continue to air in Albury's QEII Square, after a member of the public complained it was inappropriate and police became involved.
The 59-second footage, featuring US artist Vitche-Boul Ra, has been shown on the screen on the east side of the Murray Art Museum Albury as part of an exhibition entitled No Easy Answers.
It shows Ra, in an outfit partly inspired by Lord of the Rings which includes a balaclava, veil, clawed fingers and high-heeled boots, dancing through the square before entering the gallery and spinning around inside a circular structure.
It was recorded in March at the opening of the exhibition and has since been broadcast on the outside screen.
Earlier this month, a member of the public complained to MAMA staff about the video in a manner which also saw police involved.
The Border Mail has been told the concern related to the imagery being scary for children and sexuality.
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich, which oversees the gallery, declined to detail the grievance.
"A member of our community expressed concern about the museum's choice in showing the Vitche-Boul Ra video in QEII Square, and approached our MAMA team and the police about the matter," Mr Zaknich said.
Albury police crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said officers responded to concerns that someone was behaving aggressively and making threats towards gallery staff.
"There was some pretty strong words that were said and police were called but there were no arrests that came out of it," he said.
"We're there for public safety, we're not the morals police and we're definitely not the art police."
Mr Zaknich said the video would continue to run.
"After careful consideration, and upon reflecting on our city's values of inclusion, diversity and creative expression, our MAMA curators remain committed to showing the work with the support of Albury City," he said.
"The video will continue to be displayed as part of the No Easy Answers exhibition until it concludes on July 16."
Ra was commissioned by MAMA to produce the work.
Hailing from Philadelphia, Ra describes itself as a transhumanist folk-theurgist, the latter term is synonymous with magician.
The Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate has an interest in the impact of technology and its dancing reflects the twitchy and glitchy nature of machinery.
No Easy Answers was curated by former gallery director Bree Pickering, who once worked in Philadelphia.
The show considers the complexity of topics such as climate change, colonial fallout and impact of technology on people.
