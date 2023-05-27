FOR the first time in its 68-year history Hume Bank has a logo.
The design has two circles of short blue lines representing big and small moments.
Bank chief executive Stephen Capello said having a logo was useful for apps in the modern era.
"With increasing focus on digital transformation, the icon is something that can be utilised across all channels," Mr Capello said.
"The two layers of the logo symbolise the connection of the bank with the community partnering together for a brighter future."
The logo is expected to appear on all branches over coming weeks.
It continues the blue and white colours of the bank which superseded the yellow Hume signage used when it was a building society.
