THE Victorian Premier says that "silly games" are being played over the Albury hospital upgrade.
Daniel Andrews made the comment when asked, while in Ballarat on Friday May 26, 2023, about "experts" saying Albury hospital needed 50 more beds to meet patient demand.
"I'm not sure who those experts are....I'd need to see their comments before I responded to them," Mr Andrews said.
"But I will just say this we have seen some silly games being played in relation to Albury Wodonga Health, we've got a commitment.
"Not an election commitment, it was a funded announcement by then (NSW) premier (Dominic) Perrottet and myself, not a commitment, not a promise, actual money as determined by the government to get on and build that brand new hospital."
Mr Andrews added: "Instead of arguing about where it should be built and all of that stuff, let's just get it done.
"Let's just put the patients ahead of politics, and that's what I'm focused on doing."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren, who has been leading opposition to the upgrade and seeking a greenfields hospital, said Mr Andrews' showed a lack of comprehension.
"It's misunderstanding a whole community, it's misunderstanding the whole population base and the levels of service we have now and we could have if we seek and pursue excellence," Cr Mildren said.
Mr Andrews' comments follow Wodonga Council being shunned by Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas, who has declined to meet city representatives to discuss their concerns about not building a fresh hospital.
Cr Mildren said Mr Andrews' views would indicate his "riding instructions" to Ms Thomas and "reflects who the real health minister is".
Mr Andrews said he wanted to see construction on the hospital expansion begin because of economic benefits as well as health improvements.
"Let's just get the thing built," Mr Andrews said.
"Let's make sure that there's a whole lot of local tradies benefit from that, so that then local patients can too."
