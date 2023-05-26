The Border Mail
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Albury hospital project heat

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 26 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Flashback: Then NSW premier Dominic Perrottet with Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Victorian counterpart Daniel Andrews in Albury last October to announce their hospital plans.
THE Victorian Premier says that "silly games" are being played over the Albury hospital upgrade.

