With electricity this week flagged to soar by 25 per cent in Victoria and 21 per cent in NSW next financial year, some Border businesses are embracing energy-saving measures to soften the blow.
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said the rising costs of energy rate just behind the struggle to find staff when it comes to business owners' woes.
Some, however, saw the writing on the wall years ago such as an Albury hotel operator who fortuitously replaced his older electrical equipment with energy-saving devices four years ago.
But rising costs are still panicking many business operators.
"Hospitality and manufacturing use a huge amount of energy, whether that be gas or electric, so the increased cost is obviously something businesses here are extremely concerned about," Mr Jenkin said.
"Among Wodonga businesses, there's certainly a lot of talk about the looming electricity hikes and disappointment that there was no real energy relief for businesses in the Victorian budget this week; they were certainly hoping there would be something more there.
"This rate increase that was just flagged is going to have a significant impact on Wodonga businesses - everyone is talking about this."
Mr Jenkin said there had been a spike in interest in government subsidies for businesses to replace older equipment.
"There's still some limited offers available, where you can upgrade old equipment and new equipment that the government will support you with, there's also, of course, solar incentives, but you've got to take into account, who owns that equipment?
"Because in particularly some hospitality businesses, all of the appliances may belong to the landlord who may not necessarily want to become involved in doing that.
"I think landlords need to be more understanding of tenants' needs and the more energy efficient their buildings, the better chance they have of leasing them out, should that tenant leave somewhere down the track?
"It would be a more attractive proposition to a tenant to go in knowing that they've got the most energy efficient equipment possible.
Raymond Bertazzo of Bertazzo Engineering said he "fluked it" by adding solar power years ago which will go a small way to help with his power bills.
"Luckily, we just put an additional 36 kilowatts of the solar on, and two years ago we put 100 kilowatts of solar on the roof," he said. "I never believed, before, the only people who ever came around as far as I was concerned with, like snake oil salesmen.
"But we put the 100 kilowatts on in 2019 and now we have the ability to put extra on, which is good because now we know it's (high power bills) coming."
Circa 1928 Art Hotel owners Kevin and Ririn Yaxley said they didn't know exactly how crippling the power costs would be this year, but estimate they have saved more than $10,000 since renovating four years ago and replacing old electrical systems and appliances with energy-saving devices.
"I would say we have cut our electricity bills by more than half by doing these measures," Mr Yaxley said. "Ahead of these price rises we've already saved and we're obviously going to save a bunch more when these prices go up.
"I'm no greenie but, if it makes sense, then we do it. We have put in every electrical saving device that we could and have a gas hot water system, we put in double-glazed windows and put in ceiling and wall insulation mainly to eliminate noise, but it assists with heat insulation as well.
"I do, however, expect that some businesses will not be as fortunate as us. Quite obviously they will have to try to pass on those additional costs to their clients."
Mr Yaxley said the couple had added to the initiatives via two government grants, one for upgrading the complete air conditioning system with new energy saving devices, and obtaining a new commercial refrigerator with a NSW grant.
"Should we proceed with any further renovations we would take advantage of the new grants on offer for similar methods of cost savings that have been announced," he said.
"Even though these initial costs to us on a rented premises were substantial, we are now seeing the multiple benefits of those investments.
"Nearly all these energy saving measures were part of the initial renovation four years ago, but as it turns out they were very timely.
"We've added to that with the commercial refrigerator with was 100 per cent paid for by the NSW government under a grant."
Ms Yaxley said there were grants available, you needed to know where to look for them through a quick web search.
Mr Yaxley said Albury Council alerted them to the NSW air conditioning subsidies.
"We replaced a 25-year-old air conditioner which used a huge amount of money to modern energy-efficient units and since then, our electricity bills have gone down," he said.
"The council alerted all motels in town to the air conditioning one, every motel in town, every accommodation provider could have had access to that grant.
"You can get a grant for these LED lights if you convert your old ones, you can get a grant for practically any energy saving initiative.
"You need to talk to your landlord and negotiate your rates on those bills because that's the default rate that's going up by that much if you don't negotiate."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.