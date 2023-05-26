A brief of evidence for the case against a truck driver charged over a fatal crash in Daysdale is yet to be completed.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin "there are still some outstanding matters".
Bacchus Marsh man Scott Charles Lindrea, 36, is facing charges of negligent driving (occasioning death), and dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous - serious indictable offence.
He did not appear in court.
Vincent Gooden, 30, died when his vehicle was allegedly struck by a truck driven by Lindrea on August 11, 2022.
Emergency services were called to Federation Way about 1.15pm following reports of a head-on collision between two trucks.
Mr Gooden suffered what were described as horrific injuries and died at the scene, while Lindrea, then aged 35, was treated by paramedics before being flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Sergeant Peacock said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had asked for an adjournment to June 20.
