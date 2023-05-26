Lavington's search to fix the goalkicking yips dominates pre-match talk, ahead of its crucial away game against Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.
The Panthers sit a win outside the top five and even though the competition is only a third of the way through the regular season, fifth place looks like a battle between them and Wangaratta Rovers.
A win for either of those teams against the likely top four - Wodonga, Yarrawonga, Albury and Wangaratta - could be the difference in qualifying for finals.
The Panthers have kicked 43.72 in their five games, meaning they're kicking goals at only 37 per cent, although that figure doesn't take into account any shots out on the full.
Despite the inaccuracy, last season's big improvers still sit only a win outside the top five, albeit with wins over the teams likely to finish seventh and eighth in Myrtleford and North Albury respectively.
Coach Adam Schneider was quizzed on the positives of the 11-point win over North a fortnight ago after kicking 7.14.
"The four points, winning ugly's always a bonus," he replied.
Wangaratta, last year's grand final winner, has returned to form with three straight wins and the fact Brad Melville has been named as an emergency, with Richmond having a VFL bye, indicates it could be even stronger.
Melville was outstanding in the 13-point away win over Albury on May 6, which announced the Pies were back, clocking up two goals and 27 touches, with 13 contested possessions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.