A North East chef who had sex with a 14-year-old girl has been told he should be ashamed by his behaviour.
Dylan Egan, 32, was on Friday ordered to serve 11 months in jail and perform 300 hours of community work for his abuse.
The 32-year-old and the girl progressed from cuddling in late 2021 to her sleeping in his bed, and to kissing on January 29 last year.
Egan touched her breasts on February 12 and orally and digitally penetrated the victim after they watched a movie together.
She performed oral sex on the Yarrawonga chef and showered together the next morning.
Sexually charged messages between the pair were discovered four days later and a report made to Wangaratta police on February 17.
Judge Liz Gaynor said the girl, who had not long turned 14, and her family continued to suffer.
"She wrote that she still cries often, has become withdrawn, and feels constantly hurt over your actions towards her," Judge Gaynor said of the girls' victim impact statement.
The victim said Egan "took my innocence from me at age 14".
"I was a child and I can't actually explain how much it hurts," she said.
Her mother said she felt betrayed and was horrified when the offending was discovered.
Judge Gaynor said while the mother felt guilt, Egan was the only person to blame for the offending.
"People who offend in the way you did Mr Egan can only expect to face a term of imprisonment," she said.
"This is an incident of which you should be particularly ashamed."
Egan has been a highly respected chef who has worked in Canada, America, Japan, across Asia and in Sweden.
The court heard he returned to Australia during the pandemic and was at a low point during the offending.
He will be on the sex offender registry for 15 years.
