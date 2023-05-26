A FORECAST uptick in arts jobs is driving policy and education on the Border.
From semester two, TAFE NSW Albury and Wagga will offer the Certificate III in Design Fundamentals courses that give immediate entry to a Diploma in Visual Arts.
The Design Fundamentals courses aim to prepare students to enter the arts workforce at a time when the federal government's Jobs and Skills Australia is forecasting employment in arts and recreation services to grow 10 per cent by November 2026.
Albury-based TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Art and Digital Media South, Mary-Jane Grigg, said the global pandemic had generated more interest in the arts and different ways of training.
"It's a great starting point because it offers all the foundation skills in design which can flow through to training in digital software, studio practice, colour and photography," she said.
"These courses can lead students to further education and careers in the visual arts, galleries and museums or they can lead to specialised roles in fields such as graphic arts, interior design, jewellery-making and a range of creative screen media opportunities.
"Local school-leavers now have a rich culture and arts scene to become part of, and by beginning their learning journey at TAFE NSW they're able to gain qualifications and hands-on experience that provide pathways to an exciting future."
Albury graffiti artist and TAFE student Mark-John Martyn backed the new courses.
"By getting formal qualifications it's easier for artists to walk into a gallery and say, 'I'd like you to exhibit my work'," he said.
"Now, I'm gaining the confidence and knowledge I need to present my work in the very competitive gallery space."
