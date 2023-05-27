The biggest club in Corowa is undergoing a name change, which its management says will better reflect what it offers to the community.
Corowa RSL Club will now be known as Club Corowa after an agreement was reached between the board and the town's RSL sub-branch.
The RSL sold the club back to its members more than 40 years ago, but the name remained in place.
Corowa RSL was the first club in NSW that used the RSL as a name without being a dedicated RSL club.
Chief executive Peter Norris said the simple change would bring the club up to date with its current structure.
"We haven't been an RSL club for four decades, so it's been a long time coming," he said.
"It accurately reflects what we are as a hospitality business.
"We've had lots of confusion from visiting RSL members, particularly from Queensland and Victoria, who come in and flash an RSL card and we don't recognise that. That's created a bit of aggression at times towards the staff and a bit of a misunderstanding, so we remove that as well.
"There was even some sub-branch members at our club who weren't aware that they didn't own the club, because that's the way that it used to always be."
Corowa RSL sub-branch will continue to be housed at the premises and president Lesley Rinehart said her members couldn't be happier.
"We have an excellent relationship with both Peter and the board and they have been so supportive in everything that we do," Ms Rinehart said.
A new logo will be introduced to mark the name change.
