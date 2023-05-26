Wodonga's Tom Johnson is in the best form since suffering a horror leg injury in the Ovens and Murray Football League in 2017.
In fact, it's six years to the day since the likeable Johnson dislocated his left ankle and broke his leg against Yarrawonga.
He had a plate and up to 12 screws inserted.
Johnson, who turns 32 next month, was asked if he's back to that form.
"I would say so, I've got myself fit and feel like i'm playing the best footy since that injury," he replied.
"I had some glimpses of some decent form last year and even the year before, but I don't think I've got the same jump and leap as I used to."
Johnson's return is a credit to himself as he's also balanced top level cricket duties for most of that time, apart from family and work commitments.
"At the start I thought I wouldn't play footy again, but talking to physios and the like, they said, 'no, you shouldn't write the footy off'," he recalled.
"I've heard of a lot of other dislocations that have ended careers, I'm just lucky they fixed it how they did."
Bulldogs' coach Jordan Taylor has been delighted with Johnson's resurgence.
"Last year, he went back to forward, back to forward, but I think his best position is centre half-back, he's playing fantastically there," he offered.
Wodonga is undefeated after five games, but will face a desperate Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday, May 27.
The visitors won their first three games, but have lost their last two, including a one-point thriller against Myrtleford, with the home team nailing a late goal.
