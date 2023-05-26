Whatever the future holds for Liv Sanson, it's fairly certain the Lavington Panthers will be part of it.
Sanson, having finished school last year, is weighing up her options ahead of a possible move to university.
But having cemented a place in Lavington's A-grade side at goal-attack, she's determined to continue her involvement with the club which has been a second home all her life.
"I do want to go to uni next year," Sanson said.
"I'm not sure where or what to do yet, there's a few things on the plate, but I will definitely try to play at Lavi if I'm local enough.
"When Dad (Tim) was coaching, I'd be up at training every Thursday, watching the girls, so I don't know a week in my life when I haven't been up at that ground at some point.
"I definitely hope to continue that in the future, don't know what I'm doing next year yet but I love that club!"
Sanson and Christine Oguche are now the Panthers' first-choice combination in the goal circle.
"I feel so lucky to have that opportunity," Sanson said.
"Last year, I rode the bench a little bit more but to actually get out there and play...
"They are very hard defenders but we're handling it pretty well.
"I'm just working that front space, shooting goals when I get the chance and supporting Christine, which is amazing.
"She's such a tall target and so reliable.
"I love feeding to her and she's becoming more agile, growing so much as a player and she's wonderful to play with.
"After the first game of the year, I felt like 'OK, that's my spot on the court' and now I've just got to keep working to maintain it."
Lavington, who visit second-placed Wangaratta on Saturday, are looking for their first big scalp of the year having started 3-2 with losses to Myrtleford and Yarrawonga.
"We had a bit of a rocky start but we're slowly coming together," Sanson said.
"We're focusing on seven defenders, seven attackers on the court and everyone has a role to play at all times.
"We've still got a lot of room to improve, so hopefully the best is yet to come after peaking a little bit too early last year."
