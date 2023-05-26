Stolen Holden ute torched after crashing near Wodonga Golf Club

A stolen car has been set on fire after crashing in Wodonga.
Fire crews were called to Parkers Road, near Lawrence Street, following a Triple-0 call about 2.20am on Friday.
There had been initial concerns about a person possibly being trapped inside, but there was nobody with the stolen dark Holden utility.
The car had fake plates attached, but is thought to have been taken from a home in Leneva on the night of May 14 or morning of May 15.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the fire caused extensive damage to the car.
Detectives examined the vehicle later on Friday morning.
Firefighters were called back to the scene, and used the jaws of life to access parts of the damaged utility.
Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle before the crash and fire.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.