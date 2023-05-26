Wangaratta Rovers have named their strongest side to face the red-hot Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.
The Hawks have selected VFL players Ryan Hebron (GWS) and Will Christie (Geelong), while former captain Michael Clark returns from injury.
"We've definitely battled the last two weeks with a lack of depth, although we've had a good opportunity to play some junior players, which is fantastic," coach Sam Murray offered.
Rovers started the season with three thrilling wins, but then lost another crackerjack game to Myrtleford, by a point.
However, it was the 31-point loss to Albury a fortnight ago which gave the first indication the Hawks might struggle to keep pace with the top teams, although they still hold down fifth spot.
But the return of Clark immediately changes the team dynamic, with Tom Boyd now likely to move forward to help Alex Marklew, who was smothered by the Tigers, although he still kicked three goals.
"Pup (Clark) is a competitive beast, he doesn't lose one-on-ones very often and he knows how to get the best out of the group," Murray praised of the defender, who's been hit by injuries at various times.
In other positive news, on-baller Brodie Filo was sensational in last Saturday's representative win over Goulburn Valley, while Dylan Stone also showed his class.
Still, a fortnight ago, Rovers would have been outsiders away against Wodonga, but the changes have improved their chances of an upset.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have named early Morris Medal fancy Angus Baker.
The gun midfielder fractured his finger in the club's last game against Myrtleford on May 6.
Other clubs will monitor how the Bulldogs respond after such a lengthy break.
"We played an intraclub last Thursday night and had no injuries, but we didn't do too much different," coach Jordan Taylor suggested.
