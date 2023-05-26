The Border Mail
Driver caught after fleeing Wangaratta police, dumping vehicle

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:38pm
The 29-year-old driver fled on Greta Road after being spotted on Vincent Road on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Google Maps
A driver who allegedly fled officers in Wangaratta will face court next week after being caught on Wednesday afternoon.

