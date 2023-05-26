Driver caught after fleeing Wangaratta police, dumping vehicle

A driver who allegedly fled officers in Wangaratta will face court next week after being caught on Wednesday afternoon.
Police spotted a black Holden speeding on Vincent Road about 1.25pm and tried to stop the car, but the woman fled.
The vehicle was dumped on Greta Road and the 29-year-old was arrested a short time later after trying to run away on foot.
She was charged with offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, disqualified driving and bail offences.
She will face Wangaratta court next Thursday.
