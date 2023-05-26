Xavier Mardling has returned to The Border Mail as editor.
After being editor of the 119-year-old masthead from October 2016, to May 2020, Mardling returns to the Border after a three-year stint at another ACM news organisation, the Newcastle Herald, where he was senior deputy editor.
Mardling first joined the editorial team just weeks after completing his HSC exams at Corowa High School in 2001 and said he was delighted to return to The Border Mail.
"I've remained an avid reader of The Border Mail over the past three years, which is testament to the team and the great job they do getting their news online," said Mardling, who took up the position this month.
"I'm passionate about the important role local media plays in our community and The Border Mail is a huge part of that, whether you're a print reader or if you prefer to consume your news online, through our website or our app.
"The media landscape has changed a lot in recent years but I am excited to build on our position as the premier source of news and sport in North East Victoria and the southern Riverina."
Mardling's predecessor, Julie Coe, will remain involved with The Border Mail after taking up a senior production role with ACM.
"In Julie's time as editor, she has served the The Border Mail and its communities with determination and distinction," ACM head of dailies Chad Watson said.
"She's looking forward to her new role as she continues to devote herself to our readers and the business."
Like Mardling, Coe's connection to the masthead is longstanding.
Her career began at The Border Mail in 1990 as a cadet then worked in Sydney at The Financial Review before a sojourn in London where she worked at The Financial Times, The Guardian, The Evening Standard, The Independent and News of the World.
Coe returned to Sydney ahead of the 2000 Olympics, and remained with The Sun-Herald until 2007. She worked on the news and sports desks at The Australian before returning to The Border Mail in 2009, where she was appointed deputy editor in 2012.
