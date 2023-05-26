The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Xavier Mardling has returned to The Border Mail as editor

May 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling has returned to The Border Mail for a second stint as editor. He is passionate about the role of the masthead in its community. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Xavier Mardling has returned to The Border Mail for a second stint as editor. He is passionate about the role of the masthead in its community. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Xavier Mardling has returned to The Border Mail as editor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.