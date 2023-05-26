A third of the regular season has passed, so Andrew Moir takes a look at what we've learnt from the first six rounds of the Ovens and Murray Football League.
BOYS FROM THE BUSH
Albury has destroyed the myth if a player heads to the district leagues, their O and M careers are over.
Elliott Powell has picked up where he left off in 2019 when he finished runner-up in the Morris Medal after two years at Dederang-Mount Beauty, while Jay Hillary (Yackandandah) and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy (Holbrook) are vastly improved.
POWER PACKED
Lavington's lack of a power forward is a factor in its inaccuracy because if a club can't nail the best option going forward, you can always use the dump kick to a gun full-forward.
If he doesn't mark, he'll make a strong contest and the smaller players can pounce in easier goalkicking positions.
BRODY'S BLINDER
If you had told Myrtleford's Brody Ricardi two years ago he would play rep footy, he probably would have laughed.
The forward-wing wasn't fit enough, but during COVID he launched himself into extra conditioning and the reward came last Saturday as an interleague winner.
NORTHERN EXPOSURE
Recruiting players from the Riverina isn't new, but North Albury owes some improvement to a quartet.
Jack Reynolds, Nathan Dennis, Cayden Winter and Tom Anderson have added depth and it follows on from the Hoppers signing Jackson Weidemann in late 2018 and now he's a club best and fairest.
DAMAGING DANIEL
Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock is in the league's top 10 players.
Knee surgeries, combined with COVID, restricted him to around 20 games in three and a half years, but he's a ridgy-didge star.
GETTING BETTER
Wangaratta Rovers' Alex Marklew has gone from good to a top player.
He's always had talent, but his work ethic, ability to manufacture a goal and lift team-mates has taken him to another level.
BIG IMPROVERS
Wodonga is on track to match Myrtleford's 2019 effort as the most improved team under the points system.
The Saints went from four wins to the preliminary final in 2018-2019. Wodonga leads the competition on five straight wins.
KID AROUND
Wodonga Raiders could well have the youngest team in the league's 130-year history with 16 players 22 and under.
MATTER OF TIME
Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler has shown why he was a VFL gun.
He had some obstacles last year - COVID, a staph infection - but he's as clean as any midfielder, particularly under pressure.
