The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Archer Gardiner: Should in-form North Albury wingman have played interleague?

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archer Gardiner is stringing good performances together at North Albury but didn't make the O and M interleague side. Picture by Mark Jesser
Archer Gardiner is stringing good performances together at North Albury but didn't make the O and M interleague side. Picture by Mark Jesser

Archer Gardiner is starting to turn heads at Bunton Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.