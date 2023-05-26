Archer Gardiner is starting to turn heads at Bunton Park.
Gardiner has been North Albury's best player in each of their last two games and captain George Godde couldn't believe the teenager was left out of the Ovens and Murray interleague side last weekend.
Playing on a wing, Gardiner had 20 disposals against Lavington in round six and 23 against Wodonga Raiders the week before.
"He's getting better and better every week and he's becoming more composed as well," Godde said.
"He's on a wing and wants to play more midfield but we just can't squeeze him in at the moment.
"Tim (Broomhead, coach) put it on him to be the best wingman he can be and the last two weeks, he's easily been best-on-ground for us.
"His speed and composure are terrific but what's under-rated is his hardness in the contest for a scrawny red-headed kid - I can say that because I'm a scrawny bald bloke - he's exceptionally tough and strong in the contest.
"Last year he kicked a goal against Albury, he ran through Lachie Taylor-Nugent like he wasn't there and slotted a goal.
"There were a couple of three-on-ones he won against Lavi; I couldn't talk more highly of him at the moment.
"He's a special talent; I've played with a lot of young guns and he's right up there."
Gardiner was named in the interleague squad but didn't make the final 22 to face the GVL at Albury.
"I would love for him to get rewarded for his hard work," Godde said.
"He hears it from me and Tim but it would have been nice to get some outside reward.
"It benefits the player, especially a young kid, because his confidence grows from that, and it also endorses the league - that's why I was so frustrated.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Things like that can really make a kid; if he plays a blinder in an interleague game, people go 'wow' and he's the talk of the town."
Gardiner's improvement mirrors that of the Hoppers, who could easily have won at Lavington Sports Ground had they been able to kick straight.
The Panthers limped across the line by 7.14 (56) to 5.15 (45) to leave Godde with mixed feelings ahead of Saturday's home game against Myrtleford.
"It's frustrating because we want to win those games," Godde said.
"We're building every week but it's annoying when everyone says 'you're going so well' and we're losing.
"I find it insulting because we think we're a lot better than what we're playing - our goal-kicking is killing us.
"We're getting better each week but we have to convert that into wins."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.