Holden damaged by fire outside Wodonga home

A vehicle has been damaged by fire while parked outside a Wodonga home.
Officers were called to Brassie Street after the incident was reported early Friday morning.
A call was made to Triple-0 about 1.30am.
A maroon Holden Commodore appeared to have been set alight underneath a carport, causing minor damage to the rear of the vehicle.
The matter is being investigated.
