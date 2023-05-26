The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Rotary Club of Albury North's Travel Escape Club fundraiser returns

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raffle supporters and winners Jim Maher, Lyn Gow and Doug Gow celebrate their success while filmmaker Helen Newman and Rotary Club of North Albury president Sue Paini look forward to the next Travel Escape Club. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Raffle supporters and winners Jim Maher, Lyn Gow and Doug Gow celebrate their success while filmmaker Helen Newman and Rotary Club of North Albury president Sue Paini look forward to the next Travel Escape Club. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A group keen to remember a late friend has been among the winners of a community fundraiser supporting mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.