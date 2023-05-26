The Border Mail
Cobram company fined $250,000 after worker killed at former cheese site

By Karen Sweeney
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:18pm
A Cobram-based engineering firm has been fined $250,000 after a worker was killed while dismantling a former Victorian cheese factory.

