A vehicle involved in a drink and drug driving double fatality on Boxing Day 2021 fled police and was estimated to have been travelling at up 170kmh in the lead up to the smash.
Sean Scott, 36, and Samuel Elsom, 30, died when Mr Scott crashed a 2010 model Holden Cruze on the Chiltern-Rutherglen Road at Cornishtown.
A coroner on Friday noted Mr Scott had a blood alcohol reading of 0.20 and cannabis in his system.
He had almost hit a couple and their family in their car on Spring Drive at Mulwala before the fatal crash.
The couple followed the Holden as it travelled to Yarrawonga in a bid to read the car's plates.
A call was made to Triple-0 with reports the car was "all over the road".
Yarrawonga police officers spotted the erratic vehicle about 8.45pm.
Police clocked the car, which had been swerving, on the Murray Valley Highway at 121kmh.
The silver Holden drove onto the wrong side of the road and sped away before police lost sight of it.
The vehicle later overtook a driver between Bundalong and Rutherglen at an estimated 160kmh to 170kmh, with the motorist later telling police the car was "'all over the road, swerving over both lanes and going into the dirt on the left hand side".
The Holden dangerously overtook a woman on the Chiltern-Rutherglen Road about 9pm.
That driver, Jean Lyons, found the car crashed off the road at Cornishtown a short time later.
She failed to get a response from the men, who were dead at the scene.
A detective determined the car lost control at 142kmh, and impacted a tree, roof first, at about 128kmh.
Mr Scott had never held a licence and was banned from obtaining one in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on January 4, 2021, for drink driving.
Coroner Paul Lawrie found there was a half-hour gap between police trying to intercept the car and the crash.
"Accordingly, I find that the actions of the Victoria Police members were not proximate or otherwise causally connected to the collision," he said.
