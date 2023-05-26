The Border Mail
Drink-driver had 0.20 reading after 142km/h Cornishtown double fatal

Updated May 26 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:30pm
The scene of the crash on the Chiltern-Rutherglen Road at Cornishtown.
A vehicle involved in a drink and drug driving double fatality on Boxing Day 2021 fled police and was estimated to have been travelling at up 170kmh in the lead up to the smash.

