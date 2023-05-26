The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Basketball

Two former Bandits are set to return to Lauren Jackson Sports Centre with the Sydney Comets

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 26 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wani Swaka Lo Buluk in Bandits colours in 2021. The three-time NBL premiership winner is set to return to Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday with the Sydney Comets.
Wani Swaka Lo Buluk in Bandits colours in 2021. The three-time NBL premiership winner is set to return to Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday with the Sydney Comets.

THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits will face some familiar faces in their crunch game in Albury on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.