THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits will face some familiar faces in their crunch game in Albury on Saturday.
The visiting Sydney Comets last week signed former Bandit and three-time NBL premiership player Wani Swaka Lo Buluk from the Illawarra Hawks.
The athletic wing and tenacious defender was part of two titles with the Perth Wildcats and one with the Sydney Kings, and also played for the Bandits in 2021.
Meanwhile, another former Bandit, towering centre Jonny Crnogorac is on the Comets' roster and also stands in the way of the 11th-placed Albury-Wodonga side resurrecting their season.
Meanwhile, the Bandits women's game has been postponed due to illness in the Sydney Comets camp.
The men's game kicks off at 7pm.
