ALBURY duo and Murray Bushranger leading lights Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard have been selected as part of the 31-player Allies squad to represent the non-football states in the national under-18 championships.
The pair will train in Sydney this weekend ahead of the national championships beginning in Adelaide next week.
The squad, which is coached by former Essendon player and GWS assistant Mark McVeigh, will need to be whittled down for the side's opening encounter against South Australia on Sunday week.
O'Sullivan is already a member of peak under-18 side AFL Academy.
The Bushrangers' other AFL Academy participant, Darcy Wilson (Wangaratta Rovers), is free to ply his trade in the Talent League and has been named for the Bushrangers in a forward pocket in their encounter against Geelong Falcons on Sunday.
The Bushrangers face up against Falcons in Avalon just six weeks after their 5.8 (38) to 12.10 (82) trouncing to the traditional Talent League powerhouse in Bendigo.
But the side is coming off its best performance of the year, after knocking off third-placed Sandringham Dragons by 16 points at Norm Minns Oval last week.
"We have been pretty buoyed by our performance this year," Bushrangers' coach Mark Brown said this week.
"We had a bad first half against Geelong but otherwise we've been more than competitive."
The Bushrangers will again boast the talent of Collingwood VFL recruit Jedd Longmire, who returned to the side last week after playing five games for the Pies reserves to start the year.
The Corowa-Rutherglen product made an immediate impact on his return, bolstering the inside-midfield component of the lineup.
